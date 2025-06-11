“These instruments are extensions of our musical souls”: Nancy Wilson’s stolen custom Telecaster has been found by police – but the search for a second missing Heart instrument goes on

Police have recovered Nancy Wilson’s custom-built baritone Telecaster 11 days after it was stolen in Atlantic City.

The brazen crime also saw the theft of Heart bandmate Paul Moak’s Gibson mandolin, and led to a desperate appeal from the What About Love guitarist for their safe return.

“These instruments are more than just tools of our trade – they’re extensions of our musical souls,” Wilson had said.

“The baritone Tele was made uniquely for me, and Paul’s mandolin has been with him for decades. We’re heartbroken, and we’re asking for their safe return – no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.”

Two days ago, it was revealed that a suspect was in custody, having been spotted on CCTV at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where the band had set up ahead of one of their shows. Fox 29 reported that the suspect was 57-year-old Garfield Bennett of Pleasantville

He was also spotted in various locations across the city trying to sell the two “irreplaceable” instruments to passers-by. At the time of Bennett’s arrest, Wilson had confirmed that one of the instruments had been sold, with the other missing.

(Image credit: Heart - Nany Wilson and Paul Moak)

Atlantic City police issued a statement encouraging whoever had bought the instrument to step forward, and now, thankfully, Wilson and her Tele have been reunited.

As per AP News, detectives found CCTV footage of the suspect allegedly giving the Telecaster to a woman, who put the guitar in her vehicle, which was parked a few blocks from the venue.

Police used automated license plate readers to identify the vehicle and find its owner, who voluntarily surrendered the baritone guitar. As per AP News, Bennett has been charged with burglary and theft.

(Image credit: Heart - Nany Wilson and Paul Moak)

However, Moak’s mandolin, which he’s been playing for 25 years, has not yet been found. The instrument was not believed to have been sold on when the initial arrest was made.