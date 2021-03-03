Gamechanger Audio's hugely innovative Light Analog Optical Spring Reverb pedal is finally available

After giving guitarists a glimpse of its bold new reverb pedal way back during Winter NAMM 2020, Gamechanger audio has finally released the final production version of the innovative Light Analog Optical spring reverb pedal.

Recently, the first batch of 1,000 units was distributed to retailers who supported the product’s preorder campaign, and the pedal is now available for everyone to buy.

Having spent the past 12 months in development receiving further tweaks, the final iteration of the Light pedal functions largely in the same way as the prototype we saw in January last year, and stays true to its open-spring tank design.

The brainchild of Gamechanger Audio engineer Teodor Kerimovs, the pedal itself utilizes infra-red optical sensors in a bid to capture the full timbral and harmonic range of the spring reverb tank – a design that “pushes the boundaries of spring reverb”.

Using extremely sensitive optical sensors directed at different points of the spring, the sensors detect the subtle movements on the spring’s surface as sound waves, allowing the pedal to pick up a much wider range of frequencies.

Thanks to its extended signal mix section, the pedal can curate a precise balance between classic reverb tones and optical reverb signals, allowing you to stack various effects to achieve unique new sounds.

Aside from being able to access genuine spring reverb tones, the pedal also makes use of tones and textures that are otherwise lost in mechanical reverberation, opening the doors to tremolo, modulation, feedback and harmonic effects.

In terms of controls, dry, spring, optical, tone, control, drive and gate parameters are all adjusted via dedicated control knobs, with a final selector knob choosing between the different modes of optics, sweep, tremolo, reflect, feedback and harmonic.

Other notable features include switchable reverb tails in bypass mode, assignable expression pedal input and a high-quality buffer bypass.

The Gamechanger Light pedal is available now for €289 (approx. $350).

For more info, head over to Gamechanger Audio.