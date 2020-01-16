NAMM 2020: Gamechanger reveals a whole new type of reverb - the Light Pedal

NAMM 2020: Gamechanger Audio has proven its name once again, revealing the indisputably innovative Light Pedal - the world's first Optical Spring Reverb system - ahead of this year's show.

The pedal uses infra-red optical sensors placed at specific points on the spring to detect and harvest the full timbral and harmonic range of the spring reverb tank.

According to Gamechanger, a traditional spring reverb unit "loses most of its nuanced harmonic content as mechanical energy by the time the source audio signal reaches the spring tank's output transducer."

By utilizing optical sensors, a much wider range of frequencies, harmonics, overtones and textures can be achieved. The result is a hugely dynamic reverb pedal which the company says will deliver sounds ranging from "classic to experimental to pure magic."

(Image credit: Gamechanger Audio)

The spring reverb tank is visible in the unit, in a visual style reminiscent of the company's Plasma distortion pedal unveiled at NAMM 2018. The Light Pedal also features a host of controls on the front panel for shaping and modulating the sound, including a mode dial that can switch between effect types like tremolo, modulated reverb and harmonic shimmer.

The pedal also features a shock sensor circuit, designed to cut the audio signal as soon as mechanical impact is detected. The shock sensor switch on the rear of the unit can be set to 'hard', which will allow users to stomp hard without shutting off the circuit.

For more information, head to Gamechanger Audio.