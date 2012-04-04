Garbage Post Music Video for "Blood For Poppies"

Today, Garbage posted a music video for their new single, "Blood For Poppies," after a Ustream chat with fans.

"Blood For Poppies" is the first single from the band's new album, Not Your Kind Of People, which is due out May 15 on the band's own STUNVOLUME label.

“Working with Garbage again was very instinctual,” Duke Erikson said. “Like getting on a bicycle … with three other people. We haven’t felt this good about a Garbage record since the last one!”

The band will also be hitting the road soon, with select headlining dates and festival appearances.

“Thinking about going back on the road is both thrilling and terrifying in equal measure,” Shirley Manson added, “but we’ve always enjoyed a little pain mixed in with our pleasure.”

The band recently launched a new official website, which you can check out here.