Gary Clark Jr. to Create Music for ESPN's NFL Draft Coverage

On-the-rise Austin guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is collaborating with rapper Nas to create music that will be used with ESPN’s coverage of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Rolling Stone has reported that both artists will be tweaking some of their existing material (including Clark’s “Bright Lights”) to fit the occasion.

The new, reworked versions of the songs will be used as the broadcast goes in and out of commercials and will find parallels between the music and the drafts -- such as Clark’s lyric “you gonna know my name by the end of the night.” ESPN's draft coverage begins 8 p.m. April 26.

Clark has worked with ESPN in the past; his music was used during the 2011 college football season.