Gary Moore Covers Jimi Hendrix on 'Blues for Jimi' CD/DVD, Coming September 25

On October 25, 2007, guitarist Gary Moore took the stage at London's Hippodrome to tackle a host of classic tunes by Jimi Hendrix.

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release that performance -- dubbed Blues for Jimi -- September 25 on CD, DVD and Blu-ray.

The night included performances of "Purple Haze," "Manic Depression" and "Red House," among others (Full track listing below). At the end of the night, Moore was joined by Mitch Mitchell and Billy Cox of the Jimi Hendrix Experience for three tracks. The full lineup for this show was Moore (guitar, vocals), Dave Bronze (bass), Darrin Mooney (drums) with Cox (bass on tracks 9-11 and vocals on 9 and 10) and Mitchell (drums on tracks 9-11).

Blues for Jimi can be pre-ordered August 31 ($14.98 for DVD, $19.98 for Blu-ray, $13.98 for CD).

TRACK LISTING