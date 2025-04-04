“There was never any half-measures with Gary. If he didn’t like something he’d soon tell you to f**k off”: In July 1979, Gary Moore stormed off stage and officially left Thin Lizzy – now, guitarist Eric Bell reveals the real reason why

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

Moore's stints with Thin Lizzy continue to inform the band's legacy

Guitarists Gary Moore and Phil Lynott on stage during a live concert performance by Irish rock band Thin Lizzy in Birmingham, England, United Kingdom, in April 1979
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Gary Moore's relationship with Thin Lizzy was troubled, to say the least – with the band's well-documented substance abuse and its impact on their performances being one of the main points of contention.

In July 1979, Moore famously stormed off stage mid-tour after the band's set in front of 63,000 people at San Francisco's Day On The Green Festival. While the departure may have come as a surprise to many, Moore had already decided that, frankly, he had had enough.

“It got to the point where the party after the show was more important than the show itself,” Thin Lizzy guitarist Eric Bell tells Classic Rock in a new interview. And, when vocalist Phil Lynott became so wasted that he couldn’t remember the lyrics, Moore decided it was time to jump ship.

As Bell puts it, “There was never any half-measures with Gary. Such a nice guy on our own, laughing and joking. But if he didn’t like something he’d soon tell you to fuck off.” Beyond the substance abuse, drummer Brian Downey notes another key factor that strained the band’s internal dynamics.

“Gary always hogged the stage,” he says. “Even in Thin Lizzy. Phil was the leader – except when Gary joined. Now it was like we had two leaders, which wasn’t very clever.”

Thin Lizzy & Gary Moore - Don't Believe A Word - Live at BBC TV, 1979 (Remastered) HD - YouTube Thin Lizzy & Gary Moore - Don't Believe A Word - Live at BBC TV, 1979 (Remastered) HD - YouTube
Watch On

Following Moore's sudden departure, the band was left without a guitarist – in the middle of a very crucial US tour – and, in dire need of another six-stringer, gave an unlikely contender a call: Midge Ure.

“[Lynott] said, ‘Gary Moore is out of the band. We’re doing this tour; could you come over tomorrow?’” Ure recalls in a recent Guitar World interview. “My initial reaction was, ‘You’ve got the wrong number. I’m not the guy you should be asking.’

“I went back to my little flat and there was a plane ticket, a bunch of cassettes, a setlist, and an itinerary saying, ‘A car will pick you up in the morning and take you to Heathrow.’ I found out they’d put me on Concorde, so I had no time to learn any of the songs!”

Ure wasn't the last guitarist to join Thin Lizzy's revolving-door lineup. In fact, the band has had 15 guitarists in total – from co-founder Eric Bell to the most recent addition, Damon Johnson.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Dweezil Zappa

“One of the coolest guitars I own”: Dweezil Zappa has some absolutely wild guitars in his vault – but his insane one-of-one fretless Gibson SG is one of his favorites
Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon

“Maybe we could buy a 12-string and have it sawed in two”: Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon rewrite Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69 – and make it all about six-strings
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp

Guitar World deals of the week: save $400 on a Sterling By Music Man, get a Line 6 amp $200 cheaper than the RRP, plus all the week's best guitar deals
See more latest
Most Popular
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $400 on a Sterling By Music Man, get a Line 6 amp $200 cheaper than the RRP, plus all the week's best guitar deals
Dweezil Zappa
“One of the coolest guitars I own”: Dweezil Zappa has some absolutely wild guitars in his vault – but his insane one-of-one fretless Gibson SG is one of his favorites
Rotosound Fuzz
“Delivers the same tones that made the original popular with legends”: Rotosound’s ultra-rare fuzz pedal has been reissued – bringing Jimmy Page-approved fuzz magic to the masses
Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon
“Maybe we could buy a 12-string and have it sawed in two”: Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon rewrite Bryan Adams’ Summer of ’69 – and make it all about six-strings
Ritchie Blackmore of the British band Ritchie Blackmore&#039;s Rainbow performs live on stage during a concert at the Velodrom on April 18, 2018 in Berlin, Germany
“It's getting harder for him. But I've seen people younger than him in wheelchairs on stage doing what they do”: Ritchie Blackmore suffered a heart attack last year – and a return to Europe has been ruled out for the time being
Harley Benton Nashville Nylon BK
“A classical guitar for the modern era, with all the specifications expected by the seasoned player”: Harley Benton seizes on the Polyphia-led nylon-string revival with a versatile acoustic-electric for under $300
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California
“That’s the same guitar I’m playing on stage with the band and on tour with Green Day in front of 50,000 people”: Billy Corgan on why he plays off-the-shelf Reverends – and isn’t fussed about playing expensive guitars
Left-Pete Townshend of The Who performs at Arena at Gwinnett Center on April 23, 2015 in Duluth, Georgia; Right-Inge Lamboo playing her Fender Telecaster while on a boat in Amsterdam
“The guitar work on her tracks is perfectly wonderful without me, so I decided to throw some mud at the wall”: Pete Townshend passes the torch to the next generation as he lends his guitar chops to emerging Dutch guitarist's latest record
Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music performs on stage at The O2 Arena during their 50th Anniversary Tour, on October 14, 2022 in London, England
“I was working with David Gilmour and I said, ‘I can't work out how to play this.’ He couldn't either’”: Phil Manzanera tried to relearn one of his classic riffs after it was sampled by Kanye West and Jay-Z – and even the Pink Floyd hero couldn’t help him
Left-Black and white image of Chris Hayes playing guitar on stage; Right-Stevie Ray Vaughan is performing at the Community Center in Sacramento, CA on July 2. 1987
“I could barely play his guitar. He had 12s on the top. It was like a G string. I was like, ‘How do you do that?’” Huey Lewis and the News' Chris Hayes looks back on his friendship with Stevie Ray Vaughan – and the blues great's notorious guitar setup