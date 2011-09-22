Gary Moore: Free Video Download of "Oh Wild One" from Final Show Available

Earlier this year, the world lost a guitar legend in the late Gary Moore. In memory of the guitar great, Eagle Rock just released Live At Montreux 2010, a DVD that catalogs Gary's final show, and are now offering a free download of the video for "Oh Wild One" at Moore's official website, or from the widget below.

"Oh Wild One" is one of three new tracks Moore debuted that night, along with "Days Of Heroes" and "Where Are You Now." The three songs were more than likely to appear on Moore's next solo album.

Says the official product description: "Gary Moore was one of the finest and most respected guitarists the British Isles have ever produced. This concert shows just what a talent we will miss."