“I played it to him on an acoustic guitar and he went, ‘That sounds kinda French… let me write some lyrics’”: Gary Moore on how Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott helped shaped one of his most iconic guitar tracks

By
published

The two were regularly at loggerheads over personal and creative differences, but they did collaborate on Moore’s 1978 solo album Back on the Streets

(L-R) Guitarist Gary Moore and lead vocalist and bassist Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy perform at the Omni Coliseum on February 21, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia
(L-R) Gary Moore and Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy perform at the Omni Coliseum on February 21, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image credit: Tom Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

Gary Moore's stint with Thin Lizzy may have been fraught with personal and creative disagreements with the band's co-founder, vocalist, and bassist Phil Lynott. However, the two did collaborate on several tunes, most notably on Moore's 1978 solo album Back on the Streets, which remain forever etched in rock history.

Discussing Lynott's role in writing his UK top 10 single Parisienne Walkways, Moore told Classic Rock, “It was such a lovely, creative process. I played it to him on an acoustic guitar and he went, ‘That sounds kinda French, let me write some lyrics.’

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.