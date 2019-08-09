Geek Out with the Amazing Ratmobile RAT2 Distortion Pedal

If you have a love for Batman and great-sounding distortion pedals, do we have the effects unit for you.

Vinyl Ventures Co. has listed a new creation it's dubbed the Ratmobile RAT2 on Reverb.com. Essentially, the Ratmobile takes the features, tone and specs of the legendary ProCo RAT2, and houses them in the chassis of a 1:24 scale Batmobile.

Discussing the specs here does feel a bit like asking "Other than that Mrs. Lincoln, how was the play?" but, for the record, the pedal does feature overdrive, level and tone controls.

Only 100 examples of the Ratmobile RAT2 Distortion will be produced. Each pedal will be sold for $159.95 each.

For more info on the pedal, check out the full Reverb listing.