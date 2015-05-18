George Harrison's 1963 Maton Guitar Sells for $485,000 at Auction

A Maton Mastersound MS-500 that George Harrison played during the Beatles' live performances in the summer of 1963 sold for $485,000 at Julien’s Auctions on Friday in New York City.

Harrison never actually owned the Maton, but he borrowed it from a music store in Manchester, England, as a temporary replacement for his Gretsch Country Gentleman, which was being repaired.

Though the Gretsch, a trademark of Harrison's early days with the Beatles, was quickly repaired and returned to him, Harrison asked to borrow the Maton for a few more weeks. Harrison then used the guitar for the Beatles' performances throughout the U.K. in July and August 1963.

You can see a brief video that summarizes the guitar's history below.