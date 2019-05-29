Gibson Announces Michael Clifford Signature Melody Maker

Gibson has announced the Michael Clifford Signature Melody Maker, designed in conjunction with the 5 Seconds of Summer lead guitarist.

The double cutaway model boasts a swamp ash body with a Jet Black Cherry finish, maple neck and black Richlite fingerboard with signature red acrylic “X” inlays. There’s a single BurstBucker 3 humbucker in the bridge position, with a push-pull volume control, single tone knob and kill switch toggle.

Other features include a Tune-O-Matic bridge, stop bar tailpiece and Mini-Grover kidkey tuners.

The Michael Clifford Melody Maker is available for $1,399. For more information head to Gibson.com.