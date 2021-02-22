Gibson confirms Dave Mustaine signature models with Rust in Peace teaser video

After months of speculation, Dave Mustaine has been confirmed as Gibson’s latest signing, leaving Dean Guitars after 15 years.

A cryptic new video teaser uploaded to Gibson’s YouTube account and entitled Gibson: The Time Has Come, depicts Megadeth mascot Vic Rattlehead taking a leisurely stroll through a graveyard, before removing a katana that bears the name of Megadeth’s landmark album, Rust in Peace.

And if there were any further doubt, Mark Agnesi, Gibson’s Director of Brand Experience, shared the video with the caption, “Welcome to the family Uncle Dave!”

Presumably, the guitar will be a V of some description, the model with which Mustaine has been synonymous throughout his career, but the specifics are anyone’s guess.

Could the appearance of Rust in Peace mean a recreation of the model used on that album? And could the guitar’s name have something to do with that katana?

And more importantly, could we be looking at a model that spans multiple Gibson brands? Agnesi’s post tags not only Gibson, but also Gibson Custom, Epiphone and Kramer, while Mustaine’s own Twitter posts point towards “three brands”.

We won’t have long to wait to find out – Mustaine’s tweets all bear the date 2.23.21. So, with any luck, we’ll bringing you more news come Tuesday…