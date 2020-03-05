Gibson donates guitars to musicians who lost instruments in the Nashville tornadoes

Nashville was hit by devastating tornadoes on March 3, resulting in extensive damage to homes and businesses (including the popular music venue The Basement East, shown above), and, tragically, the deaths of at least 24 people.

In the wake of the severe storms, Gibson, whose electric guitar factory and Custom Shop are located in Nashville, is stepping up to help get musicians in the community playing again.

Via its Gibson Gives foundation, the company will provide a new guitar, free of charge, to musicians whose instruments – Gibson or otherwise – were damaged or destroyed in the storms.

Said Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director of Gibson Gives, “Our goal is to get a guitar back into the hands of anyone who has had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the recent Tennessee storm.

“As a Nashville, Tennessee-based company, we are also engaging with our artists and other partners to provide support across many areas.”

The donated guitars will be a mix of demo models, prototypes and shop worn instruments from across Gibson’s family of brands.

Musicians who lost their guitars are encouraged to reach out to the Gibson Gives Guitar Recovery Plan with their stories at donation.request@gibson.com.

And for more information on Gibson Gives, head to the Gibson Foundation.