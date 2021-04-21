Gibson Les Paul Goldtop signed by Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, George Harrison, Eric Clapton and Chrissie Hynde goes up for auction

A Gibson Les Paul Goldtop sporting the signatures of numerous guitar heroes and music industry heavyweights has gone up for auction over at Bonhams auction house.

The electric guitar was signed at Bob Dylan’s 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration, which took place in 1992, and is adorned with the signatures of Bob Dylan himself, along with a number of others who attended the iconic event.

Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Chrissie Hynde and Johnny Cash all signed the six-string, as did Ronnie Wood, Johnny Winter and Neil Young. The list doesn’t end there, with the unique instrument also boasting scrawls from Stevie Wonder, Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson.

The guitar is part of a collection currently owned by world renowned music promoter Harvey Goldsmith, and is being sold alongside a host of other unique music memorabilia.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

With the help of Goldsmith who, alongside Bob Geldof, was the brains behind Live-Aid, Dylan was able to assemble a huge array of stars for the unique one-off concert at Madison Square Garden.

Spec-wise, the instrument that plays host to this dazzling array of signatures is a 1991-dated Les Paul Goldtop, sporting a mahogany body and maple top, as well as a mahogany neck with bound 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Other features include trapezoid inlays, Kluson deluxe machine head tuners, and a pair of mini-humbuckers wired to a conventional Gibson control layout.

The one-of-a-kind guitar comes with a certificate of authenticity, Gibson hard shell case with punk plush lining and matching silk protector, also signed by a number of stars from the night.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bonhams) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Bonhams) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Bonhams) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Bonhams)

Bonhams has listed an estimated sale price of $14,000-$21,000, with the axe set to be sold on May 5.

Other items in the Harvey Goldsmith collection currently up for auction include a signed Eric Clapton limited-edition Fender Stratocaster, a handwritten letter and set list by Bruce Springsteen, and a signed portrait of David Bowie.

For more information, or to submit a bid, head over to Bonhams.