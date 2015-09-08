Go Behind the Scenes "Today" with David Gilmour — Video

David Gilmour, whose new album Rattle That Lock will be released September 18, has shared a new making-of video for "Today," the second single off the album.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Gilmour explains how the track was the result of a collaboration with Roxy Music guitarist Phil Manzanera.

"'Today' was one of the ones Phil put together of two or three pieces of music of mine that I had sort of ignored," the Pink Floyd guitarist says. "He's very good at finding them and saying 'That's great, you should use it. How about using it with that piece and that piece?' So he mocked that one up. It's a gift."

Rattle That Lock was co-produced by Gilmour and Manzanera.