Godlyke Introduces Providence FDR-1 Flame Drive Distortion Pedal

Godlyke has introduced the Providence FDR-1 Flame Drive.

The Flame Drive is the first model in Providence’s new “F” Series of pedals, which will replace their “Free the Tone” line of hand-built effects.

The Flame Drive is a versatile pedal that can deliver anything from smooth overdrive to thick, overtone-rich distortion. The pedal contains a fast attack response that can track the most detailed picking nuances, creating a natural amp-like distortion.

The Flame Drive also features a Bass Boost switch for added low-end punch, along with standard drive, tone and level controls.

The pedal also contains Providence’s innovative “Vitalizer” noiseless switching circuit, consisting of a low-impedance output buffer in combination with a filtering circuit that mimics the tonality and feel of a 15-foot cable plugged directly between the guitar and amp.

The pedal also features a Double-Contact Grounding circuit (D.C.G.), which causes the sleeve plug to connect to the output jack, making two points of contact with the pedal’s ground circuit and significantly reducing the risk of intermittent connections.

The Providence Flame Drive is currently shipping and will have a street price of $399.