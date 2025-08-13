“They kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am”: Brent Hinds says he was forced out of Mastodon – despite claims his departure was amicable

Brent Hinds has once again broken his silence following his surprise departure from Mastodon, claiming that his exit was by no means amicable.

Earlier this year, Mastodon announced that they had “mutually decided to part ways” with Hind, though reports of a not-so-mutual split emerged months later when Hinds wrote in an Instagram comment, “I won’t miss being in a band with horrible humans”.

Hinds has now returned to social media with another explosive message concerning his former bandmates, claiming Bill Kelliher and the rest of the Mastodon members kicked him out of the band.

In a response to a video of Mastodon performing Crack the Skye in 2012, Hinds wrote (via Billboard), “My guitar sounds great, but Troy [Sanders, bass and vocals] and prawn [drummer and vocalist Brann Dailor] sound absolutely horrible. They are way out of key. Embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am.”

As for his former bandmates themselves, Hinds reserves some choice words, adding, “But what about who they are? They are two people that can’t sing..together live or anywhere else in the world. Everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they’re incapable of singing in key.”

Hinds then doubled down on his previous sentiments concerning the Mastodon crew.

“F–k these guys,” Hinds continued. “Only I know who they really are. They are the biggest fans of them self’s [sic]. I’ve never seen anyone in my life look in the mirror more than Troy Sanders. He thinks he’s God’s gift to anything. I’ve never met three people that were so full of themselves. It’s disgusting.”

It is now the second time Hinds has come out and claimed that his exit from Mastodon was not as mutual as the band first announced. That messaging starkly contrasts with the words of Hinds’ former guitar partner Bill Kelliher, who – although accepted that they had grown apart – implied they parted ways on good terms.

Speaking to Guitar World about Hinds’ exit, Kelliher commented, “It’s been a fun, wild fucking ride, that’s for sure. We achieved a lot of things that I never in a million years would have imagined. There’s been Grammys, touring with our heroes, like Iron Maiden, Metallica, Motorhead, and Tool. I cherish all of that.

“Like a marriage, sometimes people grow apart, and they get interested in other things. We wish nothing but the best for Brent in chasing his dreams.”

After Hinds’ exit, Mastodon first turned to YouTuber Ben Eller, and then fusion virtuoso Nick Johnston, to fill the position. Johnston recently spoke to Guitar World about his experiences stepping up for the role.