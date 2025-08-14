“No two guitars will be the same”: Gibson launches signature version of Noel Gallagher’s mystery Oasis reunion Les Paul – one of 2025’s most talked about guitars

After weeks of speculation, Gibson has released a supremely limited run of electric guitars based on the mystery Les Paul that Noel Gallagher has been playing on stage during the ongoing Oasis reunion.

When Oasis reunited for their first show in 16 years earlier this year, gear fans quickly took note of Noel’s new guitar of choice: an elusive Gibson Les Paul, which sported nickel P-90 pickups and a relic’d ebony finish.

It was the six-string that has helped Noel re-embrace guitar solos as he slips back into the role of lead guitar player, and after much discussion surrounding what the guitar actually was, Gibson shared some telling details about the origins of the instrument.

Then, to the delight of many Oasis fans, Gibson teased a signature guitar release may very well be on the cards.

Well, that has finally arrived, with Gibson announcing the Custom Noel Gallagher Les Paul Standard – a meticulous recreation of the OG Murphy Lab Custom Shop model.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Limited to a mere 25 examples and available exclusively from the Gibson Garage London, each instrument is said to represent “one of the classic Oasis tracks performed during the Live ’25 tour”, thanks to accompanying handwritten lyric sheets composed and signed by Noel himself.

The Gallagher LP features Light Aging from the Nashville Murphy Lab, and comes equipped with custom nickel-covered P-90 pickups – a rare, relatively unheard of appointment that Gibson spent “a lot of time getting right”.

As per Gibson’s Lee Bartram, the pickups were designed to accommodate Noel’s guitar tone at exceptionally high volumes without compromising on clarity or sonic integrity.

Other appointments include a ’60s Slim neck profile, a mahogany body with a maple top, Grover tuners and, on the rear of each model, Noel Gallagher’s signature.

“Gibson is honored to support Noel Gallagher in what has become one of the biggest music reunion tours in recent history,” says Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial and Marketing EMEA at Gibson.

“When he reached out, the challenge was to create a guitar with a striking, unique look while ensuring it produced the sound needed for the Live ’25 tour. Based on the feedback from fans so far, the team has certainly nailed it.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

What’s even more intriguing is the fact Gibson has hinted at more Oasis-themed releases to come from its partnership with Noel. Could the firm revisit its ‘trickle down’ release model a la Greeny and Adam Jones, and produce Gibson USA Standard and Epiphone variants of the Live ’25 Les Paul?

Bartram continues, “To kick off what is going to be a very exciting few months for our partnership, we have this truly unique collector’s package with each guitar accompanied by handwritten lyrics from Noel representing an Oasis track, meaning no two guitars will be the same. It’s the perfect way to start our Live ’25 celebrations, with more to come.”

(Image credit: Gibson)

A price hasn’t been confirmed, but owing to the sheer exclusivity of the model and all the accoutrements that come with it, we imagine it won’t be cheap.

It arrives as one of 2025’s most anticipated signature launches. As Bartram himself stated previously, “At the time of initial designs, I had no idea what the guitar was intended to be used for – I think it’s safe to say it has become the talk of the town every time it is used.”

The Noel Gallagher Les Paul will be available in-store from August 21.

Visit Gibson Garage London for more.

In related Oasis gear news, Noel Gallagher recently gave fans a close-up look of his high-end pedalboard and amps of choice.