Godsmack Streaming Cover of Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way"

Godsmack have been teasing the release of a half live, half covers record for some time now, and finally we get a taste of what's to come with the debut of their cover of "Rocky Mountain Way" by legendary guitarist — and current Guitar World cover boy — Joe Walsh. You can listen here.

The cover will appear on the band's upcoming Live and Inspired release, which will feature a "handful" of covers as well as 13 live tracks on the Detroit stop of the band's last tour.

There is still no firm release date for the album.