Google Marks Les Paul's 96th Birthday

Les Paul, the creator of the legendary Gibson guitar that bears his name, would have been 96 years old today.

To mark his birthday, Google.com has launched an interactive logo resembling his famous electric guitar model.

You can check it out on Google's homepage (Do we really need to include a link on how to find it?)

The logo can actually be "played" by hovering over the strings.

Les released the Les Paul Goldtop guitar model through the Gibson company in 1952 before unveiling the wildly popular Les Paul Standard in 1954.

Les Paul passed away on Aug. 13, 2009, from a severe case of pneumonia.

To read more about how the logo was designed, visit googleblog.blogspot.com.