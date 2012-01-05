The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia to Be Subject of New Documentary

According to Rolling Stone, Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia will be the subject of an upcoming documentary by filmmaker Malcolm Leo.

Leo has worked on documentary features on the Beach Boys and Elvis Presley and plans to center the film on a lengthy 1987 interview with Garcia. Leo and his partner John Hartmann have noted that they've also managed to secure the proper music rights for the film, a feat that Rolling Stone noted has eluded other filmmakers.

Garcia passed away in 1995 of a heart attack. He was 53.