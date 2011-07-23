'Guitar Hero' Franchise To Relaunch In the Future

According to a report from Engadget, the previous reports of the demise of the video game franchise Guitar Hero may have been greatly exaggerated.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said that the game was being reinvented for a more modern audience. "We're going to take the products out of the market," he said, "and we're not going to tell anybody what we're doing for awhile...we're going to use new studios and reinvent Guitar Hero. And so that's what we're doing with it now."

As we reported yesterday, Kotick admitted in the same interview that Led Zeppelin had refused the franchise use of its music for their games, despite the band being among the most requested from players of the game.

