Guitar Hero might be making a comeback following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Following the recently announced acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has said he's keen to revive some old franchises.

In a new interview with The Washington Post, Spencer reveals a key component of Microsoft's consumer acquisition strategy going forward could be in resurrecting shelved gaming series including King's Quest, Hexen and, pertinent to this publication, Guitar Hero.

In recent times, many studios under the Activision Blizzard banner have been redirected towards working on one of the company's most successful titles, Call of Duty.

But as Spencer says, following the completion of acquisition, he'll look into reallocating resources from these studios towards exploring the potential of older, cult classics.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be able to work with [the studios] when the deal closes to make sure we have resources to work on franchises that I love from my childhood, and that the teams really want to get,” Spencer said. “I’m looking forward to these conversations. I really think it’s about adding resources and increasing capability.”

So for those whose childhood consisted of hours upon hours of trying to nail DragonForce's Through the Fire and Flames on Expert level, you might soon get the chance to dust off that guitar controller and try your hand at some fresh songs in a new Guitar Hero installment.

We'd wager the chances are high we'll eventually see a revival of the series, mostly due to its staggering commercial success.

To date, the games – which number a whopping 25 titles – have sold more than 25 million units, generating over $2 billion in gross revenue. The most recent entry in the series was Guitar Hero Live in 2015.