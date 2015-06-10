Guitar Workshop Plus 2015 Program Includes Paul Gilbert, Andy Timmons, Stuart Hamm and More

Guitar Workshop Plus has announced its 2015 program with yet another incredible artist lineup.

This top-ranked summer music program continues to provide the ultimate experience in music education and has scholarships available.

Guitar Workshop Plus has announced four sessions including the new location in Southern California for its 2015 summer schedule. Confirmed session dates are as follows:

San Diego Session: June 21-26, 2015

Toronto (Session 1): July 19-24, 2015

Toronto (Session 2): July 26-31, 2015

Vancouver Session: August 11-16, 2015

2015 guest artists include: Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X, solo), amazing guitarist and respected clinician Andy Timmons (Danger Danger, sessions, solo), bass legends Stuart Hamm (Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Eric Johnson, solo) and Rhonda Smith (Jeff Beck, Prince, solo), Duke Robillard (Roomful of Blues, Fabulous Thunderbirds, solo), jazz icon Mike Stern (solo, Miles Davis, Bill Evans), Gary Hoey, one of the world’s foremost fingerstyle guitarists, Muriel Anderson, shred king Dave Martone, acoustic and Celtic master Tony McManus, the rock professor himself Jon Finn, drummer Dave Langguth (Nelly Furtado), and more!

Special seminars including Deep Blues, Monster Rock Guitar, Planet Acoustic, Tools for the Modern Drummer, The Bass Summit, and more have also been added to the course options.

Designed for aspiring musicians of all ages including teenagers, adult hobbyists, students pursuing music careers, semi-professional and professional musicians, Guitar Workshop Plus offers attendees a unique setting for intense musical and personal growth. As well, this program allows for group development (entire bands will sometimes attend) and the family experience (father and son, mother and daughter, brothers and sisters, etc.). The program provides students with the opportunity to study multiple styles, courses, and levels with some of the industry’s leading musicians.

Having enjoyed the experience of a lifetime, students leave each session with enough material to work on until the following year. The program’s administration has been organizing and directing summer music workshops across North America for 14 years. This unique program has been sold out the last few years running. Musicians of all ages and levels have been attending from across Canada, the U.S., Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia. Considered by many to be the premier summer music education program in North America, the program has been offering workshops in Toronto and Vancouver for many years and has now expanded to San Diego.

By directing instruction to the student’s personal style, level of experience, and musical goals, the program creates a healthy, non-competitive environment in which to learn. In addition to an outstanding faculty roster, the list of artists who have worked and continue to work with the administration is truly astounding.

Joe Satriani, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Robben Ford, John Scofield, Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan, Randy Bachman, Andy McKee, Andy Summers (The Police), Pierre Bensusan, John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Orianthi, John Abercrombie, Brent Mason, Tommy Emmanuel, John Knowles, John Jorgenson, Sue Foley, Jennifer Batten, Paul DeLong, and Billy Sheehan are just a few of the world class artists on this list.

Courses are offered for all levels (Beginner to Advanced), ages (12 through adult), and styles including blues, jazz, rock, acoustic, and classical. The intensive bass, drum, keyboard, vocal, and songwriting courses cover many styles and afford students with many rhythm section and ensemble performance opportunities. Each day consists of morning and afternoon classes that involve a hands-on approach, late afternoon clinics (rhythm studies, improvisation, music business, etc.), ensemble performances, and evening concerts.

The new San Diego session will be held at California State University San Marcos. Both Toronto sessions will once again be held at Appleby College in Oakville just west of Toronto. The Vancouver session will once again take place at Quest University, which is located just north of Vancouver in Squamish, BC. All of these locations are scenic with breathtaking views and facilities which provide fantastic accommodations, modern classrooms, performance space, and exceptional dining facilities.

Resident and non-resident tuition is available; registration has already begun for the 2015 sessions.

For more information on the Guitar Workshop Plus program, contact:

Guitar Workshop Plus

99 Queen Street South,

Mississauga, ON L5M 1K7

Tel: (905) 567-8000

Email: info@guitarworkshopplus.com

Web: guitarworkshopplus.com