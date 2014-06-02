2014 Guitar Workshop Plus Program Lineup Announced

The 2014 Guitar Workshop Plus program has announced its artist lineup for 2014.

Guitar Workshop Plus has announced three sessions at two locations for its summer schedule. Confirmed session dates are as follows:

Toronto (Session 1)July 13-18, 2014

Toronto (Session 2)July 20-25, 2014

Vancouver Session August 10-15, 2014.

This year's guest artists include, among others: Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders), guitarist/songwriter and Hall of Fame member Rik Emmett (Triumph, solo), bass legends Dave LaRue (Steve Morse, Dixie Dregs, Joe Satriani, solo) and Alain Caron (Uzeb, Mike Stern, Billy Cobham, solo), Nashville country session guru and Grammy winner Brent Mason, Muriel Anderson, Dave Martone, acoustic and Celtic master Tony McManus, Jon Finn, drummer Vito Rezza and Don Alder.

Special Seminars, including Songwriting, Hot Country Guitar, Art of Solo Guitar, Rock Guitar Mastery and the Bass Summit, also have been added to the course options.

Designed for aspiring musicians of all ages including teenagers, adult hobbyists, students pursuing music careers, semi-professional and professional musicians, Guitar Workshop Plus offers students a unique setting for intense musical and personal growth. The program provides students with the opportunity to study multiple styles, courses and levels with some of the industry’s leading musicians.

By directing instruction to the student’s personal style, level of experience, and musical goals, the program creates a healthy, non-competitive environment in which to learn. Courses are offered for all levels (Beginner to Advanced), ages (12 through adult), and styles including blues, jazz, rock, acoustic and classical.

The intensive bass, drum, keyboard and vocal courses cover many styles and afford students with many rhythm section and ensemble performance opportunities. Each day consists of morning and afternoon classes that involve a hands-on approach, late afternoon clinics (songwriting, improvisation, vocal, etc.), ensemble performances and evening concerts.

Both Toronto sessions will once again be held at Appleby College in Oakville just west of Toronto. The Vancouver session will once again take place at Quest University, which is just north of Vancouver in Squamish, BC.

Resident and non-resident tuitions are available and registration has already begun for the 2014 sessions.

For more information, check out guitarworkshopplus.com.