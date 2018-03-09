Guitar Workshop Plus Announces 2018 Program Including Guest Artists Paul Gilbert, Tosin Abasi and Nita Strauss

Left to right: Paul Gilbert, Tosin Abasi, and Nita Strauss.

Guitar Workshop Plus has announced its 2018 program with yet another incredible artist lineup, including rock virtuosos Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X), Tosin Abasi (Animals as Leaders) and Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper).

Also included is blues veteran Duke Robillard (Roomful of Blues, Fabulous Thunderbirds), bassist Rhonda Smith (Jeff Beck, Prince), country legend Albert Lee (Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris), blues/rock masters Eric Gales and Gary Hoey, modern acoustic and fingerstyle masters Andy McKee and Christie Lenee, and more.

In addition to all the regular classes, special seminars—including Modern Rock Guitar, Still Got the Blues, Acoustic Expressions, The Art of Country Guitar, Groove Academy (bass-focused), Virtuoso Rock, Rockin’ the Blues, and more—have been added to the course options.

2018 schedules, details, and scholarship information is available at guitarworkshopplus.com. Various tuition options are available with and without accommodations, and registration is well underway for the 2018 sessions. Location and session dates are as follows:

San Diego, CA Session: June 17 - 22, 2018

Nashville, TN Session: July 15 - 20, 2018

Toronto, ON Session: July 23 – 28, 2018

Seattle, WA Session: August 19 – 24, 2018

Of the 2018 program, GWP Director Brian Murray said, “We are really excited about the program this year as there are courses available for guitarists, bassists, drummers, vocalists, and songwriters in all styles from blues and rock, to country and jazz, to acoustic and classical. We have an incredible guest artist and faculty lineup, so the attendees are going to love it and walk away with tons of material to improve their skills and a whole bunch of inspiration.”

In addition to an outstanding faculty roster of first-call musicians and teachers, the list of artists who have worked with the administration is truly astounding. Joe Satriani, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Robben Ford, John Scofield, Steve Vai, Rik Emmett, Randy Bachman, Andy Summers (The Police), Billy Sheehan, Pierre Bensusan, John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Orianthi, John Abercrombie, Tommy Emmanuel, John Knowles, John Jorgenson, Victor Wooten, Jennifer Batten, Guthrie Govan and Stu Hamm are just a few of the worldclass artists on this list.

Designed for aspiring musicians of all ages including teenagers, adult hobbyists, students pursuing music careers, semi-professional and professional musicians, the program offers students a unique setting for intense musical and personal growth. In addition, this program allows for group development (entire bands will sometimes attend) and the family experience (father and son, mother and daughter, brothers and sisters, etc.).

The program provides students with the opportunity to study multiple styles, courses, and levels with some of the industry’s leading musicians. Having enjoyed the experience of a lifetime, students leave each session with enough material to work on until the following year. By directing instruction to the student’s personal style, level of experience, and musical goals, the program creates a healthy, non-competitive environment in which to learn.

Courses are offered for all levels (beginner to advanced), ages (12 through adult), and styles including blues, jazz, rock, acoustic, and classical. The intensive bass, drum, keyboard, vocal, and songwriting courses cover many styles and afford students with many rhythm section and ensemble performance opportunities. Each day consists of morning and afternoon classes that involve a hands-on approach, late afternoon clinics (songwriting, improvisation, vocal, etc.), ensemble performances, and evening concerts.

