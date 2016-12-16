Guitar Workshop Plus Announces 2017 Schedule

(Image credit: Guitar Workshop Plus)

Guitar Workshop Plus has announced its 2017 schedule including a new location in Seattle, Washington. Confirmed session dates are as follows:

San Diego, CA Session: June 18 – 23, 2017

Nashville, TN Session: July 30 – Aug 4, 2017

Toronto, ON Session: July 23 – 28, 2017

Seattle, WA Session: August 13 – 18, 2017

The new location in Seattle will be held on the scenic campus of Seattle University in Seattle’s bustling and entertaining Capital Hill neighborhood.

Nashville will be held on the beautiful campus of Middle Tennessee State University—Murfreesboro just outside the Music City with the Grand Ole Opry and legendary Music Row and other attractions.

The San Diego location will once again be held on the beautiful campus of California State University—San Marcos and is easily accessible from San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County with California sunshine and beaches nearby.

Toronto’s session will be held in the beautiful suburb of Oakville at Sheridan College near Lake Ontario with the world class city of Toronto minutes away.

All of the locations offer fantastic modern facilities including spacious classrooms, an outstanding performance theatre, practice room units, suite and apartment style accommodations, exceptional dining facilities, and more.

In addition to an outstanding faculty roster of first call musicians and teachers, the list of artists who have worked with the administration is truly astounding. Joe Satriani, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Robben Ford, John Scofield, Steve Vai, Rik Emmett, Randy Bachman, Paul Gilbert, Andy Summers (The Police), Billy Sheehan, Pierre Bensusan, John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Orianthi, John Abercrombie, Duke Robillard, Tommy Emmanuel, John Knowles, John Jorgenson, Sue Foley, Jennifer Batten, Tosin Abasi, and Stu Hamm are just a few of the world class artists on this list.

Designed for aspiring musicians of all ages including teenagers, adult hobbyists, students pursuing music careers, semi-professional and professional musicians, the program offers students a unique setting for intense musical and personal growth. As well, this program allows for group development (entire bands will sometimes attend) and the family experience (father and son, mother and daughter, brothers and sisters, etc.).

The program provides students with the opportunity to study multiple styles, courses, and levels with some of the industry’s leading musicians. Having enjoyed the experience of a lifetime, students leave each session with enough material to work on until the following year. By directing instruction to the student’s personal style, level of experience, and musical goals, the program creates a healthy, non-competitive environment in which to learn.

Courses are offered for all levels (Beginner to Advanced), ages (12 through Adult), and styles including blues, jazz, rock, acoustic, and classical. The intensive bass, drum, keyboard, vocal, and songwriting courses cover many styles and afford students with many rhythm section and ensemble performance opportunities. Each day consists of morning and afternoon classes that involve a hands-on approach, late afternoon clinics (songwriting, improvisation, vocal, etc.), ensemble performances, and evening concerts.

The program’s administration has been organizing and directing summer music workshops across North America for fourteen years. The program has been sold out the last few years running and musicians of all ages and levels have been attending from across Canada, the U.S., Europe, South America, Asia, and Australia.

Considered by most to be the premier summer music education program in North America, the program has been offering workshops in Toronto and Vancouver for many years and has now expanded to the U.S. due to popular demand. On campus and off campus tuitions are available and registration has already begun for the 2017 sessions.

For a limited time, there are early bird registration offers where participants can save on tuition and be entered into draws to win great prizes such as guitars, amplifiers, gig bags, cymbals, and more. Most sessions have sold out in the past, therefore, people register early to avoid disappointment.

Find out more about early bird registration at guitarworkshopplus.com/early-bird-registration-offer.

For more information on the Guitar Workshop Plus program, visit guitarworkshopplus.com.