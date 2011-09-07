Guitar World's November 2011 Cover Revealed!

We've been teasing you for the past couple of weeks with trailers for the November 2011 issue of Guitar World, which features the members of the Big Four. Now, you can check out the cover -- in all its glory -- below.

The issue will be on sale the week of September 14, the same day that the bands will take the stage at Yankee Stadium in New York for just the second Big Four concert in the United States.

Don't think we're done with the bands yet, though! We'll still be posting tons of exclusive interviews, lessons and more from Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth over the next few weeks, as well as rolling out photos and videos that document the making of this historic Guitar World cover.

You can get all of the latest Big Four news on our special Big Four Weeks pages at GuitarWorld.com and at RevolverMag.com.