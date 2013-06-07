Guitarist Adrian Belew Quits Nine Inch Nails: "It Didn't Work"

Last night, guitarist Adrian Belew announced he was quitting Nine Inch Nails.

Belew, noted for his work with Talking Heads and King Crimson, posted the following note on Facebook, via Consequence of Sound:

"hey folks, before this goes too far let me say this: I greatly respect trent and the music he makes. no one is at fault. we both agreed it just was not working. I’m sorry to disappoint anyone. that really hurts. but NIN will do an amazing show and I am back where I belong: creating FLUX."

That post, which has since disappeared from Belew's page, was replaced by the following sentence:

"concerning me being part of the 2013 Nine Inch Nails band: it didn't work."

FLUX, by the way, is Belew's solo project. It also describes the state in which Nine Inch Nails' lineup has found itself in 2013. Bassist Eric Avery left the band in May. A week later, former NIN guitarist Robin Finck rejoined the band.

It should be noted that Belew played an important part in Nine Inch Nails' recent reformation. As Reznor explained in a press release earlier this year, "I was working with Adrian Belew on some musical ideas ... which led to the decision to re-think the idea of what Nine Inch Nails could be."

And let's not forget the quote that appears in the photo below, which is from Belew's official website: