Guitarist Adrian Galysh Releases 'Stripped' Jam-Track Album

Guitarist, composer and session musician Adrian Galysh has released a new album, Stripped, which includes 15 play-along tracks pulled from his last three solo releases.

Taking the best parts of King Friday, Earth Tones and Tone Poet, this album strips away Galysh’s lead guitar parts, leaving guitarists room to play their own leads over some of the most exciting tracks available.

“Being a guitar teacher for more than 20 years, I know the benefit of wood shedding over play-along tracks," Galysh says. "While jamming with other musicians is the best way to develop your musical vocabulary, sometimes that isn't always possible, and play-along tracks are a great substitute.

“Luckily with every album I've done, I’ve asked the engineer to mix a play-along track version of select songs for me. These mixes would usually be used for solo performances and clinic situations, and are now available to everyone.”

Stripped gives guitarists the opportunity to improve their lead playing by letting the player practice and experiment with new techniques, scales, and arpeggios, wherever and when ever they want, making the most out of their practice time.

Track List:

Black Coffee | Green Eyed Lady | Lady Alaine | Just For Today | Earth Tones | Terrestrial Races | True Happiness | Defiance, Ohio | Ave Maria No Morro | Interstellar Cafe | La Dolce Vita | Tone Poet | Echoes of El Greco | Ur of the Chaldees | Spring (The Return)

Stripped is available via AdrianGalysh.com and iTunes.