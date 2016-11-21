Guitarist Solos on Seven-String Bass Tuned A-B-C-D-E-F-G

Bass maestro Davie504 likes to make up some crazy ways to challenge himself, like playing a seven-string bass with the strings tuned A B C D E F G.

The bassist, who we last saw playing a ditty with his girlfriend on a standard four-string bass, is back again, and this time his fretless bass is strung with guitar strings.

“Playing my fretless bass using piccolo strings, which sound one octave higher (so like a guitar) than standard bass strings,” Davie writes.

Check out the sound in this cool jam, and visit Davie504’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.