“Affordable versions of the three best basses I've ever held in my hands”: Sterling by Music Man completes its trilogy of Joe Dart signature models with a trio of made-to-order basses that cost less than $500

News
By ( Bass Player ) published

The Vulfpeck funk maestro has unveiled two all-new models that slash more than $2k off the price of his Ernie Ball Music Man basses – and revived the OG Sterling Dart I that proved such a hit last year

Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart signature bass
(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Sterling by Music Man has completed its trilogy of Joe Dart signature bass guitars by reviving its hugely popular Dart I model – and releasing not one, but two distinct new four-string models for the Vulfpeck funk maestro.

Last year, Dart – who already had three Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitars to his name – partnered with the firm’s affordable offshoot for the first time in his career to launch the Dart I bass.

The made-to-order, direct-to-fan release was only available to order for a month, and cost less than $400. It was a remarkable drop for bass fans, to say the least, and it goes without saying that the Dart I swiftly sold out.

Now, though, Sterling has reunited with Dart to keep up traditions and complete a trilogy of signature launches, reviving the Dart I and unveiling the Dart II and Dart III models that bring new body shapes and pickup configurations to the table.

Naturally, the price tags are going to be one of the biggest talking points here and, as was the case with the Dart I, Sterling has managed to keep its latest Vulfpeck signature models immensely affordable.

Image 1 of 2
Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart signature bass
(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Specifically, the Dart II and Dart III are both available for $499. That represents monumental savings of over $2k on the original Ernie Ball Dart II, which cost $2,699, and the Dart III, which debuted at $2,599.

As expected, these models follow the component precedent set by their Sterling sibling. However, whereas the first model offered a sole humbucker, the Dart II comes equipped with two single-coils, while the Dart III features a split-coil.

The Dart II also offers a subtly offset body shape in line with the Ernie Ball Music Man Caprice, whereas the Dart III is in keeping with the more conventional contours of the flagship model.

Image 1 of 2
Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart signature bass
Sterling by Music Man Dart II(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Both builds broadly offer the same core specs, including soft maple bodies, hard maple necks with 9.5” hard maple fingerboards, and five-bolt neck joints. They also have open gear tuners, dual action truss rods, fixed bridges and ceramic pickups.

There are some further deviations to this blueprint, though, aside from the pickup and body shape swaps. The Dart II has a 34” scale length and 21 frets, as well as two volume controls, whereas the Dart III has a 30” scale length, 22 frets, and one volume knob.

Image 1 of 2
Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart signature bass
Sterling by Music Man Dart III(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

The returning Dart I, meanwhile, retains all of its original specs. These are, as expected, similar to the above, with the exception of its sole ceramic humbucker.

“Jack Stratton and I are thrilled to team up once again with Sterling by Music Man to build affordable versions of the three best basses I've ever held in my hands,” says Dart.

“The Joe Dart I, II, and III represent three different sounds and feels, three different eras of bass, and three different shades of my own work as a bassist. The feel of these instruments is incredible, and the quality would be remarkable at any price point.”

Image 1 of 2
Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart Artist Series Bass
Sterling by Music Man Dart I(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Each new bass will be made to order, and will be available to preorder for a window of two months between April 1 and May 31. Shipping will start in September.

Head over to Sterling by Music Man to find out more.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bass guitars
Gibson Tobias Bass Guitars 2025

“The ace up the sleeve of bass players around the globe since 1978”: Tobias instruments were trailblazers in the bass world. Now they’re back as part of the Gibson family
Travis Barker Star Bass

“We’ve only changed the strings one time”: Travis Barker reveals the bass he uses on everything he records
Fake Stryman HolySky pedal

“Blurs your bassist so the mix stays focused on where it really matters”: From feline fuzz pedals to Bootsy Jooce, the April Fools Day guitar gags are out in full force this year – and we've rounded up the best
See more latest
Most Popular
Fake Stryman HolySky pedal
“Blurs your bassist so the mix stays focused on where it really matters”: From feline fuzz pedals to Bootsy Jooce, the April Fools Day guitar gags are out in full force this year – and we've rounded up the best
Trump Guitars
“After his successful election, we sell this kind of guitar in the U.S. We once got an order with 12,000 guitars”: New documentary appears to confirm that Trump Guitars are being manufactured in China
Donner Hush-I Pro
“The all-in-one music creation companion”: Donner’s HUSH-I PRO offers built-in FX and onboard IRs – and it could be the ultimate travel guitar
Joe Satriani Bananas Private Collection 2025
“When I saw it, I couldn’t believe how cool it was”: Joe Satriani is selling one of his rarest guitars – an ultra-ambitious Ibanez Y2K Crystal Planet prototype
Kiki Wong and Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins perform at Fenway Park
Billy Corgan announces new solo project featuring Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong, and U.S. tour celebrating classic Pumpkins eras
Carson Pace, Amber Christman and Daniel Hodsdon of Callous Daoboys perform at The O2 Institute Birmingham on February 21, 2024 in Birmingham, England
“If any song can unite all generations of rock guitar fans, this is it”: March 2025 Guitar World Editors' Picks
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs onstage as Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert (Paramount+) at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
“They’re basically Les Paul copies, let’s be frank. It’s a Les Paul-style guitar and I already have amazing Les Pauls”: Kirk Hammett owns over 100 guitars but none of them are PRS. He explains why
Left-Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols performs in their first North American concert at The Great Southeast Music Hall on January 5, 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia; Right-David Bowie performs on stage on his Ziggy Stardust/Aladdin Sane tour in London in 1973
“I nicked some cymbals, the bass player’s amp head and some microphones. I got Bowie’s microphone with his lipstick on it!” On July 3, 1973, David Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust – that same day, Steve Jones stole his equipment
Kurt Cobain MTV Unplugged
“A stand-out performance by a group that changed the course of rock history in the 1990s”: The world’s most expensive guitar, Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Martin acoustic, is set to go on display in the UK
Left-Mick Rogers of Manfred Mann&#039;s Earthband performs on stage at Gasometer City on May 9, 2014 in Vienna, Austria; Right-Jeff Beck performs on stgae at Pearl at the Palms, Las Vegas, Nevada, 18th October 2013
“Jeff was playing through his dodgy Marshall and didn’t like the sound. He said, ‘We’ll do it again, later on…’” Mick Rogers may be in possession of Jeff Beck’s last-ever studio recording