“The ace up the sleeve of bass players around the globe since 1978”: Tobias instruments were trailblazers in the bass world. Now they’re back as part of the Gibson family

Gibson has turned its focus towards low-end glory as it unveils the return of the boutique Tobias bass guitar under the Gibson name.

Originally crafted by luthier Michael Tobias in the late ’70s, Tobias basses brought a certain level of pedigree to the bass world.

Through experiments with ergonomic designs, dual truss rods, and elongated upper horn designs – all features commonplace on many modern guitars – Tobias proved way ahead of his time.

The company has since been bought by Gibson. leading to its reprisal and all-new guise.

Coming in four- and five-string varieties for both dexterities, Gibson says its basses are “built for unrivaled articulation, low-end punch, and exceptional ergonomics,” as it stays true to Tobias’ recipe.

Models take in the Classic, Killer B, and Growler, and they’ve been treated to a host of high-end tonewoods, hardware from Babicz and Gotoh, and electronics from Bartolini. Tobias’ original asymmetrical neck design, meanwhile, remains untouched.

Promising “uncompromising performance,” via a clear low-end, punchy and articulate mid-range, and “sweetness” in the high frequencies, the Classic IV ($2,199) serves a 34” scale length. Tonewoods unite a five-piece hard maple and purpleheart stringer neck through-body flanked by three-layer body wings made from walnut, wenge, and capped with a highly figured quilted maple cap.

There’s a 24-fret wenge fretboard, Gotoh tuners, and a Babicz bridge for “exceptional action and intonation adjustability”.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

A pair of active Bartolini humbuckers join forces with an 18V preamp, Volume, Bass, Mid, Treble, and Blend controls, and a mid-frequency switch for unscrupulous tone tweaking.

The five-string Classic V ($2,299) promises the same trio of tonal flavors and 34” scale length, but here opts for a three-piece neck.

A “well-balanced and ergonomically contoured body” is made from paulownia, which is generally thought of as being lighter than alder and rosewood but more resonant than basswood. Hardware and electronics specs mirror the four-string build.

The Killer B IV ($1,499) and V ($1,599) follow similar recipes, delivering “exceptional clarity, articulation, tonal balance, and musical tonewoods”. They are built with the same 34” scale and hard maple/purpleheart five-piece neck, this time with a bolt-on construction.

They are gain crafted with the Tobias Asym profile, and continue the Gotoh, Babicz, and Bartolini spec sheet trend, though a sapele body offers a little variety.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

Paulownia bodies return on the Growler IV ($1,399) and V ($1,499), while their bolt-on necks are three-piece, blending hard maple and purpleheart again, and are crafted with the Tobias Asym profile once more.

Again, players will find 24-fret wenge fretboards, Gotoh and Babicz hardware active Bartolini pickups, and a nicely expansive suite of controls.

“I’m thrilled to release Tobias basses, emphasizing the use of exotic woods, ergonomics, and authenticity to the original Tobias basses,” says Aljon Go, Product Development Manager for Tobias, Epiphone, and Kramer.

“This revival is a dream come true, blending modern craftsmanship with the timeless essence of Tobias.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gibson) (Image credit: Gibson)

“It’s amazing to see this icon of the bass world return,” adds Andrew Ladner, Brand Manager for Epiphone and Kramer.

“These models are truly a bass player’s bass, and true to the DNA that makes Tobias world-class – the ace up the sleeve of bass players around the globe since 1978.”

Each model ships with a Tobias premium gig bag, but there is an option to upgrade to a hardcase with protective black plush lining and durable latches.

The Classic comes in Satin Natural and Transparent Black Satin finishes, while the Killer B and Growler models are available in Satin Natural, White Pearl, and Black Pearl.

Head to Gibson to learn more.