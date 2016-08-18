Guitars Over Guns and Singular Sound Bring Music Educational Tools to At-Risk Youth

Guitars Over Guns and Singular Sound announced a partnership that will bring the BeatBuddy, the world’s first guitar pedal drum machine, to the leading non-profit organization’s hands-on music, dance and visual arts education program for at-risk youth.

Guitars Over Guns delivers high impact arts-based mentoring programs to empower young people to make positive life choices. The program works collaboratively with schools, communities and professional artists to encourage young people to reach their highest potential through individual expression, social interaction, and personal accountability. The Guitars Over Guns program is designed to engage youth through culturally relevant artistic mediums, using a hands-on approach to teach music, dance, and visual arts.

“We are thrilled about working with the BeatBuddy, as the product excites our students about the music making process and inspires them to learn on their own,” said Guitars Over Guns Co-Founder and CEO Chad Bernstein. “What truly makes this partnership even more special, is seeing the passion that the Singular Sound team has for elevating our students’ love for the arts.”

The BeatBuddy will allow Guitars Over Guns’ students to enhance their skills on a full-featured drum machine with the simplicity of a pedal. Students of any musical style can easily control the beat, hands-free, when using the device. In addition, musicians can move between song parts, insert fills, build up transitions and add impromptu accent hits, among other features.

“Guitars Over Guns is working with kids who are just starting out on their musical journey and we are really excited to introduce the BeatBuddy to their students,” said David Packouz, Chief Executive Officer of Singular Sound. “We are incredibly proud that our invention will impact the lives of young people by making them better musicians and inspiring them to continue pursuing their musical passion.”

With this partnership, the two companies offer at-risk youth additional opportunities to channel their talents. With the addition of the BeatBuddy to Bernstein’s innovative program, students can now look forward to a more advanced and fun way of learning music.

Watch the video below to find out more about this partnership, or visit myBeatBuddy.com/GuitarsOverGuns.