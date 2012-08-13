Guns N' Roses Announce Las Vegas Residency

Less than a year after Motley Crue broke ground as the first rock band to hold residency at a Las Vegas casino, Guns N' Roses are set to follow suit with a 12-show residency in Sin City.

Christened Appetite For Democracy, the residency will feature the band performing "an electrifying show featuring a set list created exclusively for The Joint."

The stint, which kicks off October 31 and lasts through November 24, will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the sight of Motley Crue's residency back in February.

"We are ecstatic to announce Guns N' Roses as our newest residency at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino," Hard Rock Hotel & Casino VP of entertainment Paul Davis. "This is what The Joint is all about, bringing fans up close and personal with one of the most iconic bands in the world. It will be a truly unique Guns N' Roses experience!"

For more info on tickets, head here.