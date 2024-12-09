Guns N’ Roses are hitting the road in 2025 – and they’re bringing punk and hip-hop legends with them

Having last played live in 2023, Guns N’ Roses have announced a massive world tour, which will take them through Europe and the Middle East, including a number of countries the band have never played in before.

Accompanying them will be a fascinating array of big names from the worlds of punk, hip-hop, and rock.

The tour's first leg – during which the band will go through Eastern and Central Europe, including Georgia for the first time – will see them accompanied by rockers Rival Sons, while the second European leg will feature Public Enemy and the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

Prior to that, the band will perform two shows in the Middle East, including one in Saudi Arabia.

(Image credit: Press)

Though the band didn't perform live in 2024, Guns N' Roses' members, Slash in particular, have kept plenty busy.

Slash ventured into new waters with Orgy of the Damned, a blues album that found the top-hatted Les Paul slinger saluting some of his earliest influences with the assistance of his Rolodex (AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Iggy Pop, Gary Clark Jr., ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, to name but a few guests).

After the album, though, the guitarist unveiled something even more spectacular.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“After I finished up the [Orgy of the Damned] record, the next thing is always figuring out a tour,” Slash told Guitar World earlier this year.

“My manager told me that a promoter that he was talking to was interested in doing a blues festival and putting something together like that with me. And I just thought it was a great idea. So I jumped at it and started putting together some suggestions for blues artists I thought would be great to have on the bill.”

And so the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. traveling festival, a modern-day Lollapalooza of the blues featuring, at various times, Warren Haynes, Keb’ Mo’, Larkin Poe, Eric Gales, Samantha Fish, and Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, was born.

Despite his Guns N' Roses touring commitments, not to mention those he also has with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Slash told Guitar World that he wants to hold the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour “annually, or semi-annually.”

For tickets and more info on Guns N' Roses' 2025 tour, visit the band's website.

Guns N' Roses 2025 tour

Friday, 23 May 2025 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Kingdom Arena

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 Abu Dhabi, UAE Etihad Arena

Friday, 30 May 2025 Shekvetili, Georgia Shekvetili Parka ^

Monday, 2 June 2025 Istanbul, Turkey Tüpraş Stadyumu ^

Friday, 6 June 2025 Coimbra, Portugal Estádio Cidade de Coimbra^

Monday, 9 June 2025 Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys ^

Thursday, 12 June 2025 Florence, Italy Firenze Rocks *^

Sunday, 15 June 2025 Hradec Kralove, Czechia Rock For People *^

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 Dusseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel-Arena ^

Friday, 20 June 2025 Munich, Germany Allianz Arena ^

Monday, 23 June 2025 Birmingham, UK Villa Park ^

Thursday, 26 June 2025 London, UK Wembley Stadium ^

Sunday, 29 June 2025 Aarhus, Denmark Eskelunden +

Wednesday, 2 July 2025 Trondheim, Norway Granåsen Ski Centre +

Friday, 4 July 2025 Stockholm, Sweden Strawberry Arena +

Monday, 7 July 2025 Tampere, Finland Ratina Stadium +

Thursday, 10 July 2025 Kaunas, Lithuania Darius and Girėnas Stadium +

Saturday, 12 July 2025 Warsaw, Poland PGE Nardowy +

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 Budapest, Hungary Puskás Aréna +

Friday, 18 July 2025 Belgrade, Serbia Ušće Park +

Monday, 21 July 2025 Sofia, Bulgaria Vasil Levski Stadium +

Thursday, 24 July 2025 Austria, Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion &

Monday, 28 July 2025 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Luxembourg Open Air &

Thursday, 31 July 2025 Wacken, Germany Wacken Open Air *

*Festival appearance

+ Special Guest Public Enemy

^ Special Guest Rival Sons

& Special Guest Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock SEX PISTOLS featuring Frank Carter