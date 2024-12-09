Guns N’ Roses are hitting the road in 2025 – and they’re bringing punk and hip-hop legends with them

News
By
( , , )
published

Having last played live in 2023, Guns N’ Roses will play stadiums around the world – incorporating a number of countries the band have never played in before

Axl Rose (left) and Slash perform onstage with Guns N&#039; Roses at the Power Trip music festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on October 6, 2023
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

Having last played live in 2023, Guns N’ Roses have announced a massive world tour, which will take them through Europe and the Middle East, including a number of countries the band have never played in before.

Accompanying them will be a fascinating array of big names from the worlds of punk, hip-hop, and rock.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.