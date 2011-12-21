Gwar Release Final Song Featuring Late Guitarist Cory Smoot on iTunes

Gwar have posted a new song, a cover of Dayglo Abortions' “Isn’t This Disgusting," to iTunes. It is the last studio recording to feature late guitarist Cory Smoot.

The track can be found here.

Proceeds from the sale of the single will benefit the Smoot Family Fund.

Says Gwar frontman Oderus Urungus of the track, "The Dayglos have always been one of my favorite bands ever since we played a show with them 25 years ago. So when we heard about this project we were completely stoked, not just with the idea, but the song selected for us. It pretty much sums up my whole attitude. But I had no idea it would the last time I worked with Cory Smoot in the studio. This track has Cory’s last studio leads, and as usual, they fucking rip. Cory may have left us but his music will live forever. CRANK IT!"

Smoot passed away last month at age 34 from a coronary artery thrombosis, which was brought on by a pre-existing health problem. The band has since retired the character of Flattus Maximus.