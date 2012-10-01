Gwar Unveil New Guitarist, Pustulus Maximus

Gwar have officially announced the addition of guitarist Brent Purgason (Cannibis Corpse) to their lineup.

Purgason will play a character known as Pustulus Maximus, a relative of Flattus Maximus, the character played by the late Corey Smoot, who passed away while the band were on tour last fall.

"At this point I have nothing to say to the press, even though I am talking to you. I will let my guitar speak for itself," said Pustulus, "But let me add that I am blood-sworn to honor the legacy of the great Flattus and indeed the whole Maximus tribe. I didn't come here to fuck around. HAIL FLATTUS!"

Frontman Oderus Urungus was, as usual, more verbose during the proceedings, offering: "Naturally, we were devastated by the passing of Flattus," he said. "But we turned that grief into rage and set about the task of finding a new guitar player. The first thing we did was sound the mighty Horn of Hate, and alert all Scumdogs, scattered across the galaxy as they are, as to what had occurred. What people didn't know about Flattus was that was is part of a huge tribe of brutish warriors, The Maximus Clan. They are at the core of any Scumdog Legion worth its blood! Planet Maximus is just crawling with them!

"Many of the tribe had fought and even played in bands with Flattus, and we began to get messages from across the stars. The Scumdogs were coming! Coming to Earth to lay tracks on our new album, and pay tribute to the mighty Flattus. Soon the War-Barges of Maximus tribe members began to appear in Earth's orbit...and land outside our great temple! Bubonis, Infectitcus, Fartacus, and many more-all have participated in the creation of the songs that shall be on our new album, which will be out sometime next year. But it was not until the hulking form of Pustulus appeared at the studio door, bloody guitar in hand, that we knew we had our new member. Here was a being that was supposedly born with a guitar in his fist, which of course resulted in the death of his beloved mother, whose body he immediately devoured. If anyone can replace our beloved comrade, it is this foul creature. Because he can fucking shred."

Gwar are currently working on the follow-up to 2010's Bloody Pit of Horror.