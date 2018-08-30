Trending

Hear Gregg Allman’s Last Known Original Song, “Everything a Good Man Needs”

By

The track, which also features Taj Mahal, appears on Allman guitarist Scott Sharrard’s upcoming album, ‘Saving Grace.’

Guitarist and songwriter Scott Sharrard’s upcoming album, Saving Grace, features Gregg Allman’s last known original song, "Everything a Good Man Needs."

Allman and Sharrard co-wrote “Everything a Good Man Needs.” Originally planned for Allman’s Grammy-nominated album Southern Blood, his steep health decline prevented him from recording the song. 

Taj Mahal, one of Allman’s favorite living singers, is on lead vocals, backed by legendary drummer Bernard Purdie and Gregg’s bandmates, Peter Levin on organ and Sharrard on guitar, with Memphis horn player, Marc Franklin.

Says Sharrard, “Whenever we would pull into a town or a hotel on the road, Gregg would usually say, ‘This place has everything a good man needs.’ ”

Sharrard continues: “While writing the tune, we were constantly referencing our mutual hero, Johnny “Guitar” Watson. This is definitely a true story with references to Gregg’s life on the road as a single man. We just wanted to do a fun, funky blues about finding love out on the road. I know that Gregg would be thrilled to have Taj and Bernard playing our song.” 

Sharrard recorded Saving Grace during his time with Allman. The album was produced by Sharrard with Scott Bomar and Charles Martinez; half the record features the Hi Rhythm Section (Howard Grimes, Reverend Charles Hodges and Leroy Hodges), and the other half renowned Muscle Shoals musicians David Hood, Spooner Oldham (‘The Swampers’) and Chad Gamble. 

Saving Grace track listing:

High Cost of Loving You

Faith to Arise

Saving Grace

Everything a Good Man Needs

Angeline 

Words Can’t Say 

She Can’t Wait 

Sweet Compromise 

Tell the Truth 

Keep Me in Your Heart 

Sentimental Fool 

 

Saving Grace tour dates:

Aug 31  New York, NY Nublu  Green Is Beautiful

Sept 8  Round Lake, NY  Round Lake Auditorium 

Sept 13  Galway, NY The Cock ‘n Bull 

Sept 14  Marlboro, NY The Falcon 

Sept 15  Blairstown, NJ  Roy’s Hall 

Sept 21  Plymouth, MA Spire Center for the Performing Arts

Sep 22  Shirley, MA Bull Run 

Oct  4 Rochester, NY  Lovin’ Cup 

Oct 5  Syracuse, NY King of Clubs 

Oct 6  Apalachin, NY Ranson Steele Tavern 

Oct 13  Sea Cliff, NY Still Partners 

Oct 24  Richmond, VA Capital Ale House Downtown 

Oct 26  Macon, GA The Big House 

Oct 28  Atlanta, GA Venkman’s 

Oct 31  Florence, LA Swampers 

Nov 2  Memphis, TN Railgarten 

Nov 3  Nashville, TN The Basement 

Nov 23  Galway, NY The Cock ‘n Bull 

Nov 30  Asbury Park, NJ  Wonder Bar 

Dec 14  Marlboro, NY The Falcon 

Dec 22  Woodstock, NY Bearsville Theater 

For more information on Scott Sharrard, check out his official website

 

 