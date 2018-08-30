Hear Gregg Allman’s Last Known Original Song, “Everything a Good Man Needs”

Guitarist and songwriter Scott Sharrard’s upcoming album, Saving Grace, features Gregg Allman’s last known original song, "Everything a Good Man Needs."

Allman and Sharrard co-wrote “Everything a Good Man Needs.” Originally planned for Allman’s Grammy-nominated album Southern Blood, his steep health decline prevented him from recording the song.

Taj Mahal, one of Allman’s favorite living singers, is on lead vocals, backed by legendary drummer Bernard Purdie and Gregg’s bandmates, Peter Levin on organ and Sharrard on guitar, with Memphis horn player, Marc Franklin.

Says Sharrard, “Whenever we would pull into a town or a hotel on the road, Gregg would usually say, ‘This place has everything a good man needs.’ ”

Sharrard continues: “While writing the tune, we were constantly referencing our mutual hero, Johnny “Guitar” Watson. This is definitely a true story with references to Gregg’s life on the road as a single man. We just wanted to do a fun, funky blues about finding love out on the road. I know that Gregg would be thrilled to have Taj and Bernard playing our song.”

Sharrard recorded Saving Grace during his time with Allman. The album was produced by Sharrard with Scott Bomar and Charles Martinez; half the record features the Hi Rhythm Section (Howard Grimes, Reverend Charles Hodges and Leroy Hodges), and the other half renowned Muscle Shoals musicians David Hood, Spooner Oldham (‘The Swampers’) and Chad Gamble.

Saving Grace track listing:

High Cost of Loving You

Faith to Arise

Saving Grace

Everything a Good Man Needs

Angeline

Words Can’t Say

She Can’t Wait

Sweet Compromise

Tell the Truth

Keep Me in Your Heart

Sentimental Fool

Saving Grace tour dates:

Aug 31 New York, NY Nublu Green Is Beautiful

Sept 8 Round Lake, NY Round Lake Auditorium

Sept 13 Galway, NY The Cock ‘n Bull

Sept 14 Marlboro, NY The Falcon

Sept 15 Blairstown, NJ Roy’s Hall

Sept 21 Plymouth, MA Spire Center for the Performing Arts

Sep 22 Shirley, MA Bull Run

Oct 4 Rochester, NY Lovin’ Cup

Oct 5 Syracuse, NY King of Clubs

Oct 6 Apalachin, NY Ranson Steele Tavern

Oct 13 Sea Cliff, NY Still Partners

Oct 24 Richmond, VA Capital Ale House Downtown

Oct 26 Macon, GA The Big House

Oct 28 Atlanta, GA Venkman’s

Oct 31 Florence, LA Swampers

Nov 2 Memphis, TN Railgarten

Nov 3 Nashville, TN The Basement

Nov 23 Galway, NY The Cock ‘n Bull

Nov 30 Asbury Park, NJ Wonder Bar

Dec 14 Marlboro, NY The Falcon

Dec 22 Woodstock, NY Bearsville Theater

