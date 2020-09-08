Recently, we got a comprehensive tour of Singular Sound's impressively-spec'd Aeros Loop Studio pedal from our friend, master guitar teacher Steve Stine.

In the video, Stine showed us how - especially when used in tandem with Singular Sound's equally great Beat Buddy pedal - the Aeros allows users to create full, richly-layered compositions with enough moving parts to keep listeners on their toes.

In the last few days, blues guitar veteran Justin Johnson also got his hands on an Aeros Loop Studio, and immediately put it to work, using it to help concoct a brilliantly unique take on The Beatles' Come Together.

With just his guitar and the Aeros and Beat Buddy at his feet, Johnson completely remakes the Fab Four classic, adding plenty of swamp blues flavor and - of course - some devilishly tasty slide work.

You can check out Johnson's cover in the video above.

For more info on the Aeros Loop Studio and Beat Buddy pedals, stop by Singular Sound.

