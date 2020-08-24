Singular Sound's Aeros Loop Studio pedal is an impressive stompbox by just about any measure.

However, its long list of features - among them the ability to create 36 unique loops per song, up to 48 hours of recording time (with an SD card), four built-in footswitches, a built-in scroll wheel for hands-free mixing and much more - might make the Aeros Loop Studio a tad intimidating for guitarists used to simpler loopers.

Thankfully, master guitar instructor Steve Stine is here to take you on a comprehensive, four-part tour of the pedal - all the way from setup to recording.

In the first video in the series, which you can check out above, Stine details how the pedal works, how to set up and organize the pedal, and its overall ins and outs.

2. Connecting the Beat Buddy

In the second video, Stine demonstrates how you can connect another great Singular Sound pedal, the Beat Buddy, to the Aeros Loop Studio to get some drums into the picture.

It takes a little bit of setting up to get right, but once the two pedals are synced up, you'll have an invaluable tool in your arsenal.

3. Recording in 2x2 Mode

Next, Stine details the pedal's 2x2 Mode, which allows users to record two individual tracks, with two individual parts each.

Once activated, 2x2 Mode allows users to put together simple whole-band tracks, as Stine demonstrates. He also shows off the pedal's handy mixing tool, which allows for quick, on-the-fly sonic adjustments.

4. Recording in 6x6 Mode

Finally, there's the Aeros Loop Studio's main calling card - 6x6 mode. This allows users to record six individual tracks, with six individual parts each.

As Stine explains and demonstrates, the 6x6 mode allows users to create full, richly-layered compositions with enough moving parts to keep listeners on their toes.

For more info on the Aeros Loop Studio, stop by Singular Sound.

Follow Steve Stine on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.