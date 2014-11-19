Hear Stevie Ray Vaughan Perform at the Soap Creek Saloon in Austin in 1975

A lot of super-vintage Stevie Ray Vaughan recordings—including a few videos—have been turning up on YouTube in recent weeks.

Below, you can check out the latest (posted November 17). It's a recording of Paul Ray & The Cobras at the Soap Creek Saloon in Austin, Texas, May 5, 1975. It features Vaughan on guitar.

Although this recording has been available as a bootleg (the cover of which is shown in the YouTube player), we appreciate the fact that it's made its way to the interwebs. At the 5:00 mark in the video, you'll see the complete set list.

What do you think of Vaughan's playing at age 19? Enjoy!