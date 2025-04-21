That time Stevie Wonder jammed with Stevie Ray Vaughan... and played SRV's number one Strat

Features
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) published

The two musical giants traded licks before Wonder picked up Stevie's guitar

Stevie Ray Vaughan plays his #1 Stratocaster (left), Stevie Wonder sits at a keyboard
(Image credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images)

The thought of Stevie Wonder and Stevie Ray Vaughan collaborating is a dream, overflowing with musical possibilities. But despite seeming too good to be true, it did actually happen – for just two songs. Most impressively of all, Wonder became one of a handful of people to have played Vaughan's legendary Stratocaster.

The Stevies hooked up with an incredible all-star lineup in 1988 for the MTV special, Stevie Wonder: Characters.

Joining them in the band were Prince & the Revolution bassist Brown Mark, rap duo Salt-n-Pepa, and genre-crossing vocalist Jody Watley.

Perhaps most exciting of all, though, is the backstage footage of Wonder jamming on SRV's famed No. 1 Stratocaster.

Not using a pick, Wonder plucks mainly with his thumb, eliciting a hefty thump from the wound strings. He plucks E blues scale licks in open position, beginning with a four-note figure that resembles the intro to Superstition.

The weighty, fat tone Wonder gets is quite reminiscent of SRV. Tone may be in the hands, but you can hear that this is Vaughan's rig.

The clip cuts off after a tantalising 16 seconds.

The full TV segment, below, shows SRV and the band jamming through two Wonder tunes: Superstition, which Vaughan had covered on his 1986 Live Alive LP, and the 1987 single Come Let Me Make Your Love Come Down. The latter is notable for the extended jam (from 8:50) between Messrs Wonder and Vaughan at the end, and the evident joy from both musicians.

Vaughan, notably, did not play his No. 1 Strat for Superstition, instead opting for his white Charley guitar, a Strat-style instrument with lipstick pickups built for Stevie in 1984 by Dallas guitar tech Charley Wirz.

Even with seemingly programmed drums, the groove that Wonder, Vaughan, and Mark produce is epic.

Vaughan rips out a solo over the outro to Superstition, the aggressive lipstick pickups in the Charley guitar sounding absolutely awesome.

The other musicians leaving the stage, Vaughan switches to his No 1 Strat for Come Let Me Make Your Love Come Down. Vaughan appears to be improvising throughout this. He doesn't play any rhythm, just inserting stinging pentatonic fills into the gaps in Wonder's vocals before the two trade licks over the outro.

With such clear mutual appreciation and musical chemistry between the two artists, it is a shame that they never managed a longer collaboration. It's one of many 'what might have been' absences left by Vaughan's tragic death in 1990, aged just 35.

Stevie's brother Jimmie Vaughan recently reflected on the one and only album he made with his sibling. We also recently learned about how Stevie Ray initially missed out on jamming with his hero Lonnie Mack because Lonnie wouldn't touch anything except a Gibson.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“When I heard Sonic Youth, I was like, ‘I need a Jazzmaster, and I’m gonna put duct tape on it!’”: Bartees Strange on working with superstar producer Jack Antonoff, his vintage guitar collection, and emulating Neil Young’s “spluttery” guitar sounds 

Guitar World Discussion: Who is the most underrated guitar player of all time?

“Freddie King would ask me why I never tried using thumbpicks... I really like digging in with my fingers”: He replaced Jimi Hendrix in Little Richard's band, was idolized by Stevie Ray Vaughan, and is one of the most underrated Tele slingers of all time

See more latest
Most Popular
Albert Collins performs at the San Francisco Blues Festival at Fort Mason in San Francisco, California on September 15, 1990
“Freddie King would ask me why I never tried using thumbpicks... I really like digging in with my fingers”: He replaced Jimi Hendrix in Little Richard's band, was idolized by Stevie Ray Vaughan, and is one of the most underrated Tele slingers of all time
Bartees Strange performs onstage at the Austin Motel in Austin, Texas on March 14, 2023
“When I heard Sonic Youth, I was like, ‘I need a Jazzmaster, and I’m gonna put duct tape on it!’”: Bartees Strange on working with superstar producer Jack Antonoff, his vintage guitar collection, and emulating Neil Young’s “spluttery” guitar sounds 
John Lennon performs at the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival at Varsity Stadium in Toronto on September 13, 1969 (left), (from left) Eric Clapton (seated), bassist Klaus Voorman, John Lennon, and Yoko Ono
“We hadn’t really rehearsed. As we were walking to the stage, he said, ‘Hang on, boys!’ And he went in the corner and vomited”: Assembled on 24 hours' notice, this John Lennon-led, motley crew supergroup marked the beginning of the end of the Beatles
Stromberg Master 400: the big bodied arch-top is expensive, powerful, brilliant and back
“Among the most sought-after of all rhythm guitars… a power and projection unsurpassed by any other archtop”: Stromberg has made a long-awaited comeback, and we got our hands on its new Master 400 – a holy grail archtop with a price to match
Killswitch Engage&#039;s Joel Stroetzel and Dutkiewicz rock their Caparison S-styles onstage. Fluoro green stage lights illuminate the dark.
“I pushed myself to down-pick faster and make the riffs more aggressive. Maybe it’s the old man in me struggling to feel young and fighting back against aging”: How Killswitch Engage went to thrash metal bootcamp to deliver their face-ripping return
The back of a Dumble Overdrive Special amplifier
“If you’ve ever wondered what unobtanium looks like in amp form, this is it”: Played and revered by Stevie Ray Vaughan, Carlos Santana, and John Mayer, Dumble amps have an almost mythical reputation. But what's all the fuss really about?
Ozzy Osbourne (left) and Randy Rhoads perform onstage in 1980
Ozzy Osbourne’s solo band has long been a proving ground for metal’s most outstanding players. From Randy Rhoads to Zakk Wylde, via Brad Gillis and Gus G, here are all the players – and nearly players – in the Osbourne saga
Muireann Bradley wears black and plays her custom-built sunburst acoustic as she is photographed against a dark brown background.
“I just learned them from the records. I don’t read tabs or anything, I don’t read music – I learned by ear”: How a teenage Muireann Bradley put a cover of Blind Blake’s Police Dog Blues on YouTube and became a standard bearer for country blues
Prince and Dez Dickerson get into the jam onstage in this close-shot black and white pic from 1979.
“He got that from me. I used to throw my guitar as high as I could, like, 20 feet, and my guitar tech would catch it”: Dez Dickerson on Prince, his iconic Little Red Corvette solo, and why he left the Revolution
Corinne Bailey Rae
“I’d always seen the guitar as a thing for really accomplished people like Jimi Hendrix – watching Nirvana on MTV Unplugged exploded my brain”: Studio nerd Corinne Bailey Rae broke through after moving on from her punk roots. Then she went back