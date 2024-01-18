“Enhances your tone and feel with little to no effort”: Misha Mansoor wants Horizon Devices’ new Clarity Compressor to be your new always-on pedal

Horizon Devices has just launched the Clarity Compressor, which it claims will be the “most transparent compressor you’ve ever played”. However, its first batch is in limited production, so you’ll have to be quick to get your hands on one.

The compression pedal is designed for ease of use and, as Horizon Devices put it, “take the guesswork out of compressors.” To that end, you should be able to stick it in front of your signal chain and, even with everything dialled at noon, hear a noticeable difference.

Its simplicity is echoed in its minimal design and subtly sparkling silver finish. There are four control knobs for clarity, mix, volume and compression and a bright on/off light. A dotted LED display showcases the amount of compression applied in that moment. There’s also a light which displays the compressor’s intensity.

“I am so excited to share the Clarity Compressor with you,” says Horizon founder and Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor. “It's the only pedal that I never turn off and it's an essential part of my sound. We set out to make a pedal that's like your favourite hot sauce; you'll want to put it on everything.

“We wanted to take the guesswork out of compressors so it's simple to set up and gives your guitar a chimey character,” he continues. “You can leave it on forever because it always works.”

Sonically, the compact pedal sets out to give your tone an extra sparkle when used with high gains, and extra glue when digging in deep with palm mutes. As displayed by Mansoor in the product demo, all your notes will cut through when playing tapping licks, helping tidy up an imbalance of velocity between your fingers. When played with clean tones, it will provide extra sustain, clarity and a gentle sprinkling of gain.

“It was used all over [latest album] P5,” Mansoor continues. “The Horizon Devices Precision Drive was in front of every amp, but so was this guy!”

Furthering the hot sauce analogy, it isn’t a pedal limited to guitars either. Whether you’re putting it in front of tube and solid state amps, modeling amps, plugins or even synths, Horizon Devices has endeavored to make this a hugely versatile pedal.

The Clarity Compressor becomes Horizon's sixth pedal, following the Precision Drive, Apex Preamp, Flux Echo and Nano Attack gain/boost pedal. The company also manufactures strings and Jazz III picks.

The first batch is expected to start shipping in two-three weeks, and costs $160. Pre-orders are now available direct from the Horizon website.

For more info, jump on over to HorizonDevices.com.