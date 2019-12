Here's a handy lesson video by the guys at Texas Blues Alley.

It's called "How to Be a Jerk Guitar Player in 10 Easy Steps." Of course, it's meant to be sarcastic, yet it does spotlight a lot of unfortunately common behavior among, well, jerk guitarists.

In fact, if you already follow any of these 10 guidelines, you might have a problem. You might actually be the problem. Enjoy!

For more about Texas Blues Alley, visit texasbluesalley.com.