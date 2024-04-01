“The guitar duel scene with Ry Cooder wasn’t working. Ry called up Guitar Player and asked who the new hotshot on the block was”: Steve Vai on how he got the career-defining Crossroads gig

published

Vai's portrayal of Jack Butler in the iconic 1986 film inspired a generation of players – now, Vai has detailed how he came to be the guitar hotshot the film's producers were looking for to widen its appeal

Steve Vai has called starring in Crossraoads’ iconic guitar duel scene a pivotal moment in his career.

Speaking in the latest issue of Guitar World, which uncovers the stories behind 1984’s most ground-breaking guitar albums, he discussed how the success of his debut solo record, Flex-Able, helped open doors to big opportunities for the young guitarist. 

