The Human Abstract Part Ways with Vocalist; Announce Temporary Replacement

After much speculation, The Human Abstract have officially confirmed that they have parted ways with vocalist Travis Richter, who will be replaced by Ryan Devlin of Corelia for the band's upcoming tour. No word on a permanent replacement has been issued as of yet.

The band issued a statement to which said simply: "The Human Abstract and Travis Richter have parted ways. Ryan Devlin will be filling in on the next tour."

The Human Abstract will be hitting the road as part of the "Frak The Gods" tour with Periphery, Textures and The Contortionist in less than two weeks.

While rumors were flying about the reasons behind Richter's departure, Richter himself took to his Tumblr to offer the following statement:

"A couple months ago I told the guys I wasn’t going to tour anymore for a couple reasons. One, I’m turning 30 and have given all my time to bands and the road, and I want to be able to start a family and see my parents and grandparents more. Secondly, I graduated with an audio production degree, and I feel myself being pulled into that world as more of a full time position. I think The Human Abstract is an amazingly gifted group of musicians with mind bending potential and I couldn’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for me since I joined the band in feb of 2010. The fans have also been more than amazing and accepted me into the THA family, and for that I sincerely thank you!"