Virtual versions of IK Multimedia's X-Gear pedals can now be demoed for free in AmpliTube 5

Back in July, IK Multimedia – known best for its AmpliTube modeling software – announced its first line of hardware guitar effects, the X-Gear pedal range.

Comprised of the X-Drive (overdrive), X-Time (delay), X-Space (reverb) and X-Vibe (modulation) pedals, each of the units boasts 16 different effects, drawn from the most popular AmpliTube models.

Now, the company has further integrated the two product lines, making virtual versions of each of the X-Gear pedals available digitally for free for AmpliTube 5 users for demoing. As with any gear on AmpliTube 5, users can download each of the pedals for free for a 72-hour trial period, allowing them to test any and all of their effects before making a purchase.

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

Additionally, once the physical pedals are released, guitarists will be able to transfer their saved presets in AmpliTube 5 back and forth to the physical units via IK's X-Gear Librarian tool.

Virtual IK Multimedia X-Gear pedals can be purchased for $/€149 via the AmpliTube 5 Custom Shop, while IK Multimedia X-Gear hardware pedal/virtual pedal combos ring up at $/€299.

For more info, head over to IK Multimedia.