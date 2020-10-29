IK Multimedia promises “one giant leap for ampkind” as it launches AmpliTube 5

The teaser sleuths have been proved correct, as IK Multimedia today launches AmpliTube 5, exactly five years on from the launch of the effects and amp modeling software’s fourth incarnation.

IK is promising big leaps in gear, features and flexibility for the new release, chiefly the addition of 129 new gear models, a redesigned cabinet section with new VIR technology, and improved power amp/speaker cab interaction.

Let’s start with the cab section, and IK’s new Volumetric Impulse Response technology, which involved the company measuring 600 IRs per speaker of every cab model using robotic automation, resulting in a staggering total of 143,000 IRs.

What that means for guitarists is the ability to accurately adjust mic placement and capture the interactions between speakers, cabinet and floor, using a new 3D grid interface. You can also import and load your own IRs, and tweak them within AmpliTube.

Then there are those 129 new gear additions, which include models of big-name amps such as the PRS Archon 50, Friedman Pink Taco PT-20 and Diezel VH4, as well as 19 rack units (including – yes! – a shimmer reverb).

AmpliTube 5’s new resizable interface also features improved gear selection, drag-and-drop placement, and support for two- and three-amp rigs, as well as up to 57(!) simultaneous effects.

There’s also a new mixer window, as well as a redesigned Custom Shop to top up your collection with new effects.

AmpliTube 5 will be available for Mac/PC from Q4 2020, and is available to preorder from IK Multimedia for the following introductory prices:

AmpliTube 5 CS: free

AmpliTube 5 SE: $/€99.99* intro price (regular price will be $/€149.99)

AmpliTube 5: $/€149.99** - $/€199.99 intro price (regular price will be $/€299.99)

AmpliTube 5 MAX: $/€299.99** - $/€399.99 intro price (regular price will be $/€599.99)

Oh, and anyone who buys AmpliTube 4 after October 15, 2020 will automatically receive an upgrade to AmpliTube 5 SE, too.

For more info, head on over to AmpliTube.com.